Gargash meets UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, yesterday met with Jan Kubis, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern. Dr. Gargash and the UN official also discussed the international organisation efforts in promoting stability in Lebanon and the latest developments in the Lebanese arena.