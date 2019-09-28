Gargash meets UN Special Envoy for Yemen in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, received UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting tackled the current developments in Yemen and discussed the prospects for political solution.

The two sides stressed the importance of pursuing efforts to implement the Stockholm Agreement and end the current political stalemate.

They also commended the role being played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring Yemeni parties to the negotiating table in Jeddah and emphasised the importance of settling internal disputes between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council through constructive dialogue.