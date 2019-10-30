UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets With Cameroonian Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Gargash meets with Cameroonian Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met today with met Adoum Gargoum, Cameroon's Minister Delegate in Charge of the Relations of the Islamic World.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the UAE’s keenness to improve ties between the two countries, particularly in the trade field.

Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Dubai office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attended the meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, both sides signed an agreement on facilitating visa issuance for their citizens.

UAE nationals holding diplomatic or special passports will be exempted from requiring visas to enter Cameroon and will be entitled to stay for 30 days.

The agreement also allows UAE nationals with ordinary passports to obtain a single entry visa from Cameroonian missions abroad or upon their arrival upon payment of a visa fee. They can stay in Cameroon for up to 30 days.

The agreement exempts citizens of Cameroon holding diplomatic and service passports from pre-entry visas to the UAE and for a maximum stay of 30 days. Cameroonians holding ordinary passports can obtain a visa from UAE missions worldwide or online through the websites of the competent authorities, upon payment of visa fees and for a maximum stay of 30 days.

The agreement will enter into force upon completion of the constitutional procedures of both countries.

