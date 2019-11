(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met today with Hu Heping, Communist Party Secretary of Shaanxi Province, China.

Gargash and Heping discussed cooperation and ways to enhance bilateral relations in all fields between the UAE and China.