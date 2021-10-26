Gargash meets with EU official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has met with Sven Koopmans, European Union Special Representative for the middle East Peace Process, to discuss the latest developments in the peace process and efforts to support it.

During the meeting, they reviewed efforts to create a suitable environment for building confidence to resume negotiations to reach a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with international resolutions.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the importance of exerting more international efforts to break the deadlock in the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis and encourage them to start serious and credible negotiations based on legitimacy decisions and agreed references, in line with the two-state solution.

The Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President pointed to the UAE's support for the efforts made by all parties. He noted the importance of the European Union’s role to create the appropriate atmosphere to return to the peace track.

Koopmans lauded the UAE's role in this regard and its support to reach a solution that guarantees stability and prosperity in the region.