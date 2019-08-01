Gargash meets with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met on Thursday with Denis Moncada Colindres, Nicaragua's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing relations between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the UAE's keenness to strengthen bilateral ties with the Nicaraguan government.