Gargash Meets With Singaporean Senior Minister Of State For Defence, Foreign Affairs

Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence, Foreign Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met with Osman Maliki, Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, where they exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the region and in East Asia.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi, also addressed ways to deepen cooperation between the UAE and Singapore, as bilateral ties witnessed significant enhancement following the signing of the comprehensive partnership last March.

