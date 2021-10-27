UrduPoint.com

Gargash Meets With Special Envoy Of UN Secretary-General For Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has discussed with Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Yemen, the UN efforts to reach a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis.

The meeting dealt with developments related to the Yemeni dossier and the efforts made by the UN and relevant countries to reach a ceasefire and a political solution that leads to peace and stability in Yemen.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the UAE's support for all political efforts to end the crisis and its commitment to supporting the UN envoy in his efforts to provide a conducive atmosphere for the Yemeni parties to reach a consensus that guarantees Yemen's prosperity and development.

Dr. Gargash hailed the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard and condemned the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi civilians.

He added that the international community is required to mobilise support to protect Yemeni civilians from the Houthi militia's insistence on prolonging the war and continuing the fighting.

Grundberg reviewed the latest developments related to the UN efforts and his meetings with various parties.

The UN official praised the UAE's support for his efforts in his mission.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21 Scotland Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

28 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Herita ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Heritage Committee organized an even ..

35 minutes ago
 Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall ..

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall: Mian Zahid Hussain

41 minutes ago
 Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Editio ..

Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Edition is coming to Pakistan #there ..

44 minutes ago
 UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

49 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.