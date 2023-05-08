UrduPoint.com

Gargash Meets With Special Envoy Of UN Secretary-General For Yemen

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Gargash meets with Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General for Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2023) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Yemen.

They discussed the latest developments related to the Yemeni dossier.

During the meeting, they tackled the UN efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to end the Yemeni crisis and its worsening humanitarian repercussions.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the UAE's support for all efforts exerted to create appropriate conditions for ending the war.

He also hailed Saudi Arabia's pivotal role and its continuous efforts in this regard.

In turn, Grundberg hailed the UAE's efforts and continuous support for the regional and global initiatives to find a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that achieves the interests and prosperity of the Yemeni people.

