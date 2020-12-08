UrduPoint.com
Gargash Meets With Ukrainian FM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed ties between the UAE and Ukraine as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also tackled ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially in the economic field, and ways to develop cooperation and new horizons.

The meeting dealt with the latest regional and international developments, wherein the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian official exchanged views on these developments, particularly in the middle East.

