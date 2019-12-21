Gargash meets with UN official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, recently met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations High Representative of the Alliance of Civilisations, UNAOC.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of international dossiers and ways to enhance the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

Moratinos praised the UAE's efforts to strengthen tolerance, as the country named 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

They also addressed ways to coordinate efforts between the UAE and the UN and support and disseminate the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity issued in the UAE in February 2019 and how to apply it in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Gargash and Moratinos also reviewed the UAE’s strategy to foster cultural pluralism.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs emphasised the UAE’s unwavering support for the efforts by the United Nations and UNAOC to enhance dialogue among cultures.