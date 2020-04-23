Gargash participates in OIC Executive Committee emergency meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, today participated in an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee held virtually at the foreign ministerial level.

The meeting was chaired by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Niger, Gambia and Turkey, and in the presence of Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary-General.

At the start of his speech, Gargash thanked Saudi Arabia for convening the meeting to address the exceptional circumstances facing member countries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked Al-Othaimeen and the OIC General Secretariat for their efforts to achieve the objectives of member states, as well as the Islamic Development Bank for its initiative to establish a strategic preparedness and response centre to provide immediate assistance to OIC member countries.

"The UAE’s policy is based on the principles and values of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are demonstrating to the entire world that practical solidarity with friendly peoples and governments, in tandem with awareness of social and political issues, is a civilisational and moral obligation well preserved by the leadership and people of the UAE and reflected in the UAE Government’s role under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in drafting national plans, preparing and responding to preventative efforts, mitigating the effects of the pandemic, and working alongside humanity," Gargash said.

"The UAE is keen to ensure that diverse segments of society -- without discriminating between citizens and residents -- have full access to all essential services. The UAE government is also keen to enhance health and medical infrastructure and ensure the public’s commitment to COVID-19 precautionary measures, including but not limited to social distancing and strict home quarantine."

Gargash affirmed that within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian principles and solidarity with other countries since the start of the pandemic, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent humanitarian aid to 26 countries.

He added that the UAE has transported over 260 tonnes of medical aid benefitting 260,000 healthcare professionals to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

"The UAE established the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi to treat coronavirus patients of friendly countries who had been evacuated by the UAE from the Chinese province of Hubei," he said, highlighting that the country is dedicating its advanced health sector facilities and medical capabilities to serve other countries in the region.

Gargash also reviewed several measures taken by the UAE to counter the virus, explaining, "In terms of national responsibility, the UAE has established the largest testing laboratory in the world for COVID-19 outside of China. Benefiting from the experience of China in dealing with the pandemic, the lab has enabled the UAE to intensify its screening, which has now neared one million tests."

"Aware of the economic fallout of the crisis, the UAE has adopted proactive measures to support the national economy, as well as large-scale companies and SMEs operating in the country, to ensure socioeconomic stability. Governmental and private incentives and stimulus packages have been launched to assure UAE citizens and residents of the country's robust economic environment," he noted.

On the humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE since the onset of the crisis, Gargash highlighted the role of Dubai’s International Humanitarian City as a key logistics hub for leading international organisations. "The World Health Organisation has used the IHC to transport more than 80 percent of its medical assistance to more than 53 countries around the world, in addition to delivering essential COVID-19 supplies to various nations during the first quarter of this year. The UAE has pledged to provide in-kind assistance worth $20 million to WHO," the minister added.

"The UAE has also taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in Yemen, setting up quarantine facilities in Hodeidah, in addition to establishing a field hospital and launching campaigns across Red Sea Coast cities to enhance the public’s knowledge of preventative measures and the dangers of the virus. A disinfection campaign was carried out in Socotra Governorate, and home delivery of assistance to local beneficiaries has taken place as part of precautionary measures.

"Amidst the tense atmosphere in which the entire world is embroiled -- that which enables terrorist and extremist groups to promote their agenda against governments in the region -- we would like to pay tribute to efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to combat this novel virus and reiterate our utter condemnation of the ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia at such a critical moment. Furthermore, we welcome the responsible and wise decision by the Arab Coalition to undertake a two-week ceasefire."

In his concluding remarks, Gargash said that putting an end to the COVID-19 crisis requires strong will and concerted action, as well as full awareness of the steps that must be taken. "We are positive that OIC members are playing an essential role in confronting this challenge, which poses a threat to all countries. The current situation requires strengthening national and regional efforts, including implementing the recommendations of the OIC emergency meeting held last week on the pandemic."