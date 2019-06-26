Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accelerating relations

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) President of the Italian Senate, Maria Elisabetta Casellat, has received Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, at the Senate's HQ here and hailed the growing stature boasted by the UAE worldwide.

The two sides reviewed prospects for propelling bilateral relations, particularly at the parliamentary level, with Casellat expressing admiration for the great strides made by the UAE across multiple fronts.

Dr Gargash underlined the importance of fostering bilateral strategic relations and discussed with the top Italian official a number of issues of common concern.

The UAE minister also met with the heads of the Senate's defence and foreign affairs committees in the presence of delegates of various Italian political factions.

Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, attended the meeting.