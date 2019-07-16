UrduPoint.com
Gargash Receives Gambian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Gargash receives Gambian Foreign Minister

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has met with Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The two sides reviewed current ties between the two countries, and the outcomes of the latest meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Adama Barrow of Gambia.

During the meeting, which took place at MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Gargash and Tangara also discussed means to further improve bilateral relations between the UAE and Gambia.

