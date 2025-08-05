Gargash Receives Outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, received Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his assignment.
During the meeting, Dr.
Gargash emphasised the depth of the UAE–Ukraine bilateral relations and the mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations and brings prosperity to their peoples.
Dr. Gargash commended the Ambassador's efforts during his tenure and extended his best wishes for success in his future endeavours.
