(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call today from Ahmed Ise Awad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia.

During the call, Awad congratulated Gargash on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He also expressed thanks of the Federal Government of Somalia to the UAE for the support given to fight COVID-19 pandemic.