Gargash receives Sudanese FM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, received in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday Asma Mohammed Abdulla, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Sudan, wherein they discussed the latest developments in Sudan and means to support the country in the next stage.

During the meeting, Gargash highlighted the great importance the UAE places on Sudan. He commended the ongoing visit of General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, and Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, to the UAE.

Gargash also praised the smooth running of the transitional period in Sudan and expressed his confidence that it will overcome all challenges through the determination of its people and the support of brotherly countries and the international community.