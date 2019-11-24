(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rasit Meredow, at his office at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi, where they explored prospects for advancing relations between the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting, they also discussed a number of international developments of mutual interest.

Dr. Gargash also affirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership to accelerate cooperation between the two friendly countries on various fronts.