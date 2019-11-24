UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gargash Receives Turkmenistan's FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Gargash receives Turkmenistan's FM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rasit Meredow, at his office at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi, where they explored prospects for advancing relations between the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting, they also discussed a number of international developments of mutual interest.

Dr. Gargash also affirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership to accelerate cooperation between the two friendly countries on various fronts.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Turkmenistan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

18 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

48 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.