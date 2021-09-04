UrduPoint.com

Gargash, UK Minister Of State For South Asia And Commonwealth Review Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and British Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth, Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, have reviewed the prospects of cementing the UAE-UK ties across various fronts.

This came as Dr Gargash today received Lord Tariq who expressed appreciation of the UAE's significant efforts made recently to facilitate the swift evacuation of UK citizens and other foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

The meeting occasioned a review of the close bonds between the two friendly nations in addition to an array of regional and international issues of interest.

