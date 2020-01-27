Gas discovery in Sharjah, first in over 30 years

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Sharjah National Oil Corporation, SNOC, oil and gas exploration service in Sharjah, and its partner Eni have announced a successful new onshore discovery of natural gas and condensate in Sharjah.

The discovery, named ‘Mahani’ comes within the first year of the partnership and represents the first onshore discovery of gas in the Emirate since the early 1980s.

The national energy company said in a statement today that the Mahani-1 exploration well, located in the Area B Concession, is the first exploration well drilled by SNOC following the acquisition of a new 3D seismic survey covering the territory.

SNOC, which is the operator of Area B, and in partnership with Eni in the discovery as part of a concession agreement signed at the beginning of 2019. The two companies are also partners in the Onshore Sharjah Concession Areas A and C.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of SNOC, said, "The launch of the International Competitive Exploration Licensing Round by the Sharjah National Oil Corporation on behalf of Sharjah Petroleum Council in 2018 has enabled new and valuable strategic partnerships.

This discovery is a promising development for SNOC and meets our commitment to make reliable gas supplies available throughout the UAE.

"Sharjah provides strategic energy infrastructure to help the nation meet the growing demand for energy by residential, industrial and utility consumers."

Hatem Al Mosa, CEO of SNOC, commented, "I am delighted that the first exploration well to be drilled in Sharjah by SNOC, is a gas discovery. This is the first onshore Sharjah discovery in 37 years and marks the beginning of an exciting time for SNOC and Sharjah’s energy sector. Partnerships like these allow us to combine our knowledge towards such successful outcomes and we look forward to further collaboration in the future."