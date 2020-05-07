UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Leak At LG Polymers Plant In India Kills Nine, Hundreds Hospitalised

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

CHENNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least nine people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, Reuters reported, citing a police official in Andhra Pradesh state.

The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

Swarupa Rani, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam told Reuters that at least nine people had died and between 300-400 hospitalised. Another 1,500 people had been evacuated, mostly from a neighbouring village.

Areas within an approximately three-kilometre radius of the plant were vulnerable, the municipal corporation said in a tweet. Cross-referencing maps of the affected area, there is at least one coronavirus containment zone in the neighbourhood.

Unverified images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders and ambulances at the spot.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to officials from the Federal home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority, who were monitoring the crisis.

"I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said in a tweet.

The LG Polymers plant makes polystyrene products, according to a company website, which are used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products such as make up. The raw material, styrene, is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas when burnt.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment, the agency said.

Thursday's incident evoked memories of a gas leak at an factory of US chemical firm Union Carbide that killed thousands in the central Indian city of Bhopal in 1984.

Related Topics

India Fire Prime Minister Police Twitter Narendra Modi Company Died Bhopal Gas From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Centre for Government Knowledge launches ..

2 minutes ago

Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%

50 seconds ago

WAM Feature: Rabdan Academy contributes to ‘busi ..

16 minutes ago

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

21 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.