Gas Pipe Explosion Kills 11 In Central Chinese City

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) A gas pipe explosion in a residential community in a central Chinese city killed 11 people and critically injured 37, state media CCTV reported Sunday.

A total of 144 people had been evacuated following the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province by 11 a.

m. (0300 GMT) it said.

The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported.

Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.

More Stories From Middle East

