Gastech Hydrogen to be world’s first major event dedicated to hydrogen as a clean energy solution

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and energy industry, will have its own dedicated Gastech Hydrogen event positioning hydrogen as a clean energy solution.

The event will take place in Dubai, from 21st to 23rd September, 2021, organised by dmg events, the event is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in the UAE.

Alongside Gastech, Gastech Hydrogen will connect policy makers, producers, consumers, and suppliers to facilitate the hydrogen market development. Gastech Hydrogen will provide a global platform that convenes industry leaders in their journey towards lower and zero-carbon fuels that will play a central role in the delivery of the new energy landscape.

Identified as a key solution to climate change and the urgency of decarbonisation, hydrogen is an increasingly popular form of clean energy with huge growth potential. Gastech Hydrogen will provide a spotlight on this fast-emerging fuel source and allow companies from across the hydrogen value chain to showcase the latest products, services, and solutions.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of energy technology company Baker Hughes, sponsors of Gastech Hydrogen, will participate in an exclusive Gastech LIVE Session.

Lorenzo will give his insights on delivering on the decarbonisation of energy, and how technology innovation can drive the net-zero agenda.

Simonelli said: "We know that natural gas can both be a transition fuel and a destination fuel towards a lower carbon future.

To decarbonise the energy sector we must introduce more efficient and lower emissions technologies today for natural gas, while at the same time accelerate adoption of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, and energy storage. Only with scale can these technologies make a meaningful impact in the energy transition.

"It is encouraging to see such a strong focus on hydrogen at this year’s Gastech conference. The time for industry, governments and partners to tap into the potential of hydrogen is now. Baker Hughes’ decades-long advancements in hydrogen technology positions us as a key player in the energy transition and a collaborator to drive success."

As the world transitions towards a new energy landscape, governments and industry must work together to ensure that they are on target to deliver on the shared global mandate of a low carbon economy. Energy demand is increasing worldwide by both consumers and industries, including power generation, construction, and transport. As an important enabler of engagement between the global gas industry and policy makers, business leaders, disruptors, and innovators, Gastech helps governments and industry navigate the complexities of the energy transition, as companies look to adapt to the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping global gas markets.

Gastech 2021 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. An expected 20,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and more than 300 exhibiting companies, who will set the agenda for the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, will attend it.