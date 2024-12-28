- Home
Gaza Babies Are Freezing To Death Due To Cold Weather, Lack Of Shelter: UNRWA Commissioner-General
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, said that babies in the Gaza Strip are freezing to death due to cold weather and lack of shelter.
“Meanwhile, blankets, mattresses and other winter supplies have been stuck in the region for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza,” added Lazzarini in a post on X.
He called for an immediate flow of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter, reiterating the call for an immediate ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that hunger is everywhere in Gaza. "WFP has only been able to bring in about a third of the food we need to support people in Gaza.
“We reiterate our call for safe and sustained access, and restoration of law and order. A ceasefire is needed more than ever,” the programme reaffirmed in a post on X.
