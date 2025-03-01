Gaza Death Toll Rises As Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Homes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The death toll in Gaza has risen to 48,388, while the number of injuries has reached 111,803, according to Palestinian medical sources.
The sources reported that 23 fatalities were brought to hospitals in the past 48 hours, including two recent casualties, alongside 23 new injuries.
Many victims remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, with rescue teams struggling to reach them.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have launched large-scale demolitions in Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, using military bulldozers to destroy residential buildings and homes.
The escalation follows warnings issued days ago to residents regarding the demolition of 11 homes under the pretext of constructing a road inside the camp.
Israeli forces also raided homes in Jabal Al-Nasr neighbourhood, forcing residents to evacuate. The camp has witnessed mass displacement for the past 21 days, with over 5,500 people seeking shelter in emergency centres or the homes of relatives in nearby areas.
This marks the 33rd consecutive day of the escalation, with intensified military deployments, the continued use of bulldozers, a blockade on the camp, and the conversion of several residential buildings into military outposts.
