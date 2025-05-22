Open Menu

Gaza Faces 'imminent Collapse', Says Red Cross

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Gaza faces 'imminent collapse', says Red Cross

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Hisham Muhanna, Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is on the brink of total collapse due to the ongoing blockade and intensified Israeli military operations.

In statements on Wednesday, Muhanna said, “The indicators point to an imminent collapse,” adding that the continued obstruction of humanitarian aid has severely worsened the crisis as hostilities persist.

“We warned weeks ago about the risk of reaching this catastrophic scenario amid conditions that are nearly impossible for effective humanitarian work,” he noted.

The spokesperson confirmed that the ICRC is closely monitoring the mechanism recently announced by Israeli authorities to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, following more than two months of complete restrictions.

