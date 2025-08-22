Open Menu

Gaza Famine A War Crime, Urgent Global Responsibility: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

GENEVA-BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The United Nations has described the famine in Gaza as the “famine of the 21st century” and a “war crime”, holding Israel directly responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe.

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the declared famine in Gaza is the direct result of unlawful restrictions imposed by the Israeli government on the entry and distribution of aid, stressing that the use of starvation as a weapon constitutes a war crime and that deaths caused by it amount to deliberate killings.

In a joint statement, UN organisations including FAO, UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation called for an immediate ceasefire and for unhindered humanitarian access.

The statement noted that more than half a million people in Gaza are suffering from famine, which is expected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis within weeks, alongside a sharp rise in cases of malnutrition and hunger-related deaths.

Martin Griffiths, UN Former Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, warned that the Gaza famine will remain a global stain and the result of a deliberate denial of food and aid. He demanded Israel open the crossings immediately to allow relief to flow, stressing that this tragedy was entirely preventable were it not for systematic obstacles.

Meanwhile, Green Party members in the European Parliament warned of the commission of “genocide” in Gaza, calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel partnership agreement, the imposition of immediate sanctions, and the guarantee of humanitarian access. They accused the European Union of failing to respond to the catastrophe, undermining its moral credibility.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Parliament Gaza European Union Moral From Government Agreement Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 minutes ago
 Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghize ..

Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s ..

Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

57 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

57 minutes ago
 Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

1 hour ago
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

1 hour ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

2 hours ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East