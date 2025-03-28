GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) No humanitarian aid has entered Gaza for more than 3 weeks now, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said in his official X account today.

"This is longest that Gaza has been without any supplies since the war began. During the ceasefire, 500–600 trucks arrived daily. Now, nothing," he added.

The sick are without medicine. prices are soaring. Hunger is increasing while the risk of diseases spreading is looming. Meanwhile, bombardment from the Israeli Forces continues, he continued.

“Last week saw the single deadliest day in the past 1.

5 years of war with more than 500 people reported killed including women and children. Another eight UNRWA staff were killed only in the past week. People continue to search for safety,” he added.

He noted that over 140,000 people were forced to flee due to the Israeli authorities' evacuation orders, stressing that the siege must be lifted and crossings must re-open for a standard flow of humanitarian aid and commercial supplies.

“All hostages must be released. The bombardment must stop and the ceasefire renewed.”