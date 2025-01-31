Open Menu

Gaza Health Needs 'immense': WHO

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:30 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The UN's World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Friday that humanitarian needs in Gaza remain "immense," despite a rise in aid deliveries following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, said health needs in the densely populated strip are "immense", amid the "large-scale devastation of the health system".

The flow of health aid has now begun to rise, Peeperkorn said at a news conference. WHO has received 62 delivery trucks and 22 more are expected over the next two days.

He added hospitals at least now had fuel to operate, noting that bed capacity was 3,500-4,000 before the war and is currently around 1,500-1,900. The WHO wants to increase it to 2,000-2,500 as soon as possible.

