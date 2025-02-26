Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said that the health sector in Gaza had sustained losses estimated at US$6.3 billion, with total recovery needs expected to exceed US$7 billion.

In a video press briefing, Dr. Peeperkorn stated that more than 1,700 health workers were reported missing.

The WHO representative clarified that the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations – including WHO – had conducted a rapid assessment of the damage and needs in Gaza and the West Bank. The assessment revealed that the destruction of healthcare infrastructure includes the complete or partial destruction of 772 health facilities, with an estimated economic damage of approximately $1.

3.

This includes significant damage to hospitals (95 percent of all hospitals), private health facilities (91 percent), and public health centres (88 percent), alongside critical facilities such as pharmacies, dental practices, and maternity clinics. The largest share of this damage, over $809 million, comes from the destruction of hospitals.

Additionally, Dr. Peeperkorn mentioned that the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza had vaccinated 548,000 children under 10, covering 92 percent of the target group. He added that families have brought their children to vaccination centres despite adverse weather conditions.

Peeperkorn highlighted that the ceasefire has improved healthcare workers' access to services.