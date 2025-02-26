Gaza Health Sector Losses Near $6.3 Billion, WHO Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said that the health sector in Gaza had sustained losses estimated at US$6.3 billion, with total recovery needs expected to exceed US$7 billion.
In a video press briefing, Dr. Peeperkorn stated that more than 1,700 health workers were reported missing.
The WHO representative clarified that the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations – including WHO – had conducted a rapid assessment of the damage and needs in Gaza and the West Bank. The assessment revealed that the destruction of healthcare infrastructure includes the complete or partial destruction of 772 health facilities, with an estimated economic damage of approximately $1.
3.
This includes significant damage to hospitals (95 percent of all hospitals), private health facilities (91 percent), and public health centres (88 percent), alongside critical facilities such as pharmacies, dental practices, and maternity clinics. The largest share of this damage, over $809 million, comes from the destruction of hospitals.
Additionally, Dr. Peeperkorn mentioned that the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza had vaccinated 548,000 children under 10, covering 92 percent of the target group. He added that families have brought their children to vaccination centres despite adverse weather conditions.
Peeperkorn highlighted that the ceasefire has improved healthcare workers' access to services.
Recent Stories
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Middle East
-
Half of world population covered by social protection for first time, says ILO5 minutes ago
-
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports6 minutes ago
-
China’s AI-driven automotive revolution reshapes industry51 minutes ago
-
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects1 hour ago
-
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs1 hour ago
-
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thailand2 hours ago
-
UNODA holds first-ever Capacity Building Programme in Asia-Pacific2 hours ago
-
Power outage leaves most of Chile in darkness for hours2 hours ago
-
Investopia 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Three tropical cyclones swirling in South Pacific3 hours ago
-
6.1-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sulawesi island3 hours ago
-
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 202411 hours ago