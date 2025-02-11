Open Menu

Gaza: Return To War Must Be Avoided At All Costs, Insists UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Gaza: Return to war must be avoided at all costs, insists UN chief

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) A return to war in Gaza must be avoided at all costs, UN Secretary-General António Guterres insisted on Tuesday.

“We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy,” said the UN chief, in a statement.

“I appeal to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday. Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase.”

Related Topics

United Nations Gaza Doha Lead All Agreement

Recent Stories

Gaza: Return to war must be avoided at all costs, ..

Gaza: Return to war must be avoided at all costs, insists UN chief

44 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Kyrgyz PM discuss bolstering re ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Kyrgyz PM discuss bolstering relations

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director discuss l ..

Mansour bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director discuss latest global economic developm ..

15 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival celebrates UAE’s mar ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival celebrates UAE’s maritime heritage

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

30 minutes ago
 UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy

31 minutes ago
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Ba ..

Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Kh ..

Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on hi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..

46 minutes ago
 National polio immunization drive concludes

National polio immunization drive concludes

30 minutes ago
 High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22

30 minutes ago
 One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East