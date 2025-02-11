Gaza: Return To War Must Be Avoided At All Costs, Insists UN Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) A return to war in Gaza must be avoided at all costs, UN Secretary-General António Guterres insisted on Tuesday.
“We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to an immense tragedy,” said the UN chief, in a statement.
“I appeal to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages next Saturday. Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations in Doha for the second phase.”
