Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) GAZA, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Sunday that Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip remain on the brink of famine, stressing the urgent need for a continuous daily flow of aid trucks into the besieged territory.

This warning came in a post by the UN programme on its X official account at a time when the Gaza Strip continues to suffer from a catastrophic humanitarian and relief crisis since Israel closed the crossings on March 2.

The WFP said that “allowing aid into Gaza is only the first step,” adding that there must be the capacity to transport and distribute food within the Gaza Strip “safely and without delay.”

It emphasised that Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip are still on the verge of famine and reiterated the necessity of a sustained daily influx of aid trucks.