Gaza Strip: UN Urges World Leaders To Uphold International Law, Protect Civilians, Lift Israeli Restrictions On Humanitarian Access
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The UN and its humanitarian partners urged world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, and use their influence to ensure that Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access are lifted. As lives are at stake, they remain on the ground in Gaza, delivering life-saving aid whenever and wherever possible.
Meanwhile, partners are reporting that psychosocial distress is widespread among children who have been repeatedly displaced. Partners reiterated that supplies for child protection and psychosocial support are scarce, with none having entered since early March.
Daniela Gross, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said an Israeli air strike hit a makeshift site for internally displaced people near its facility in Deir al Balah, which is used as an office and guesthouse. The makeshift site, which was sheltering approximately 200 families, reportedly received a warning at short notice from the Israeli military and was evacuated immediately prior to the strike.
While no casualties were reported, people’s shelters and their belongings were damaged or destroyed.
The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reiterated that the coordinates of UN premises in Gaza have been shared with the relevant parties. These locations – as with all civilian sites – must be protected.
Once again, OCHA stressesd that civilians – including those who cannot or choose not to move, as well as humanitarians – must be protected. Humanitarian facilities and other civilian infrastructure must not be targeted or used in an attempt to shield military objectives from attack.
Meanwhile, hunger and malnutrition among children are deepening. Yesterday, UNICEF said that July was Gaza’s deadliest month for child malnutrition deaths, with 24 children under five reportedly dying. This is already 85% of the total for this year.
The agency added that all 320,000 children under 5 are at risk of acute malnutrition, increasing illness and long-term health risks.
