'Gazans Depend On Us For Sheer Survival’, Insists UNRWA
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) GENEVA, 31st January, 2025 (WAM) – UNRWA said on Friday that its staff are still providing aid to the people of Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem who depend on them “for their sheer survival”, a day after the Israeli parliament ban on its activities entered into force.
Any disruption to UNRWA’s work will have “catastrophic consequences on the lives and futures of Palestine refugees”, insisted Juliette Touma, Director of Communications for the UN Relief and Works Agency, pointing to the agency’s massive reach into the communities where it has provided free healthcare and education for decades.
The development came as more than 462,000 people are estimated to have crossed from south Gaza to the north since the opening of the Salah ad Din and Al Rashid roads on Monday.
The UN and humanitarian partners are assisting those on the move by providing water, high-energy biscuits and medical care along these two routes.
Once back in the north, UN aid workers have reported seeing Gazans using shovels to remove rubble and setting up makeshift shelters or tents where their homes used to be.
