Gaza’s Population Living In Unrelenting Nightmare: WHO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 06:15 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, stated that the people of Gaza are living in an unrelenting nightmare, as food, water, shelter, medical supplies, as hope continue to dwindle, along with the population’s ability to cope and survive.
Speaking during a video press briefing in Geneva today, Peeperkorn warned that the situation is worsening due to the ongoing blockade on aid since 2nd March and the resumption of airstrikes.
He cautioned that forced displacement orders are putting lives at risk and have left hundreds of thousands without homes or access to basic necessities.
He noted that more than half of Gaza’s hospitals are operating with bed occupancy rates exceeding 80 percent, and that there is a critical need to replenish trauma care supplies, such as intravenous fluids and antibiotics.
Peeperkorn added that Gaza’s blood banks currently have fewer than 500 units available, while an estimated 4,500 units are needed each month to meet the needs of the growing number of casualties.
