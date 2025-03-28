Open Menu

Gaza’s Population Living In Unrelenting Nightmare: WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, stated that the people of Gaza are living in an unrelenting nightmare, as food, water, shelter, medical supplies, as hope continue to dwindle, along with the population’s ability to cope and survive.

Speaking during a video press briefing in Geneva today, Peeperkorn warned that the situation is worsening due to the ongoing blockade on aid since 2nd March and the resumption of airstrikes.

He cautioned that forced displacement orders are putting lives at risk and have left hundreds of thousands without homes or access to basic necessities.

He noted that more than half of Gaza’s hospitals are operating with bed occupancy rates exceeding 80 percent, and that there is a critical need to replenish trauma care supplies, such as intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

Peeperkorn added that Gaza’s blood banks currently have fewer than 500 units available, while an estimated 4,500 units are needed each month to meet the needs of the growing number of casualties.

Related Topics

World Water Gaza Geneva March Blood

Recent Stories

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

59 seconds ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

1 minute ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

46 minutes ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

1 hour ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

3 hours ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

3 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East