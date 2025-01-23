Open Menu

GCAA Achieves 7 Awards At Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:31 PM

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has achieved remarkable recognition at the 2025 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, securing seven prestigious awards, including four Gold and three Silver.

This milestone underscores GCAA's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in shaping the future of the aviation sector in the region.

This year's awards edition witnessed fierce competition, with over 1,100 entries from various sectors, highlighting the high level of competitiveness and further elevating the significance of GCAA's achievements.

The Gold Awards include Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year, awarded to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi; Innovative Management in Government (100+ Employees); Innovation in Media Relations, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations; and Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year.

The Silver Awards include the Thought Leader of the Year, awarded to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi; Most Innovative Corporate Sustainability Programme; and Outstanding Individual Contribution to Sustainability, awarded to Maryam Al Balooshi.

