GCAA Achieves 7 Awards At Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 03:31 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has achieved remarkable recognition at the 2025 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, securing seven prestigious awards, including four Gold and three Silver.
This milestone underscores GCAA's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in shaping the future of the aviation sector in the region.
This year's awards edition witnessed fierce competition, with over 1,100 entries from various sectors, highlighting the high level of competitiveness and further elevating the significance of GCAA's achievements.
The Gold Awards include Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year, awarded to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi; Innovative Management in Government (100+ Employees); Innovation in Media Relations, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations; and Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year.
The Silver Awards include the Thought Leader of the Year, awarded to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi; Most Innovative Corporate Sustainability Programme; and Outstanding Individual Contribution to Sustainability, awarded to Maryam Al Balooshi.
Recent Stories
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone
More Stories From Middle East
-
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week2 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI3 minutes ago
-
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 20253 minutes ago
-
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra3 minutes ago
-
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare3 minutes ago
-
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: GPSSA4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 154 minutes ago
-
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards4 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone4 minutes ago