GCAA adopts Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation Medicine in Air Accident Investigations

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has approved the "Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation Medicine in Air Accident Investigations," a new step toward improving air accident investigation practices.

This protocol represents a significant and distinctive addition to the aviation sector in the UAE by enhancing national capabilities in air accident investigations and fostering collaboration among various relevant entities.

It marks a critical development in investigation methodologies by enabling investigators to consult experts in forensic medicine and aviation medicine to analyse the health status of flight crew members as one of the investigative aspects. This is in addition to other elements related to the aircraft’s condition, flight operations, and human factors. Together, these analyses integrate to yield the most precise conclusions regarding the causes of accidents and the contributing factors.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri stated, “The adoption of this protocol, designed to provide more enablers for fostering a safer and more sustainable aviation environment, reflects our commitment to the wise leadership's directives to enhance aviation safety and develop innovative tools to improve air accident investigations and prevent their recurrence.

We take pride in the advanced status of the UAE in aviation security and safety, as well as its swift and sophisticated capabilities in dealing with air incidents.”

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, explained that the protocol, with its policies and procedures developed in coordination and collaboration with the relevant entities in the country, represents a qualitative leap in the field of air accident investigations. It establishes a culture of multidisciplinary cooperation and strengthens joint national efforts to ensure the application of the best global standards in the aviation sector, identifying the causes of air accidents and preventing their recurrence.

Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamil, Assistant Director-General in Air Accident Investigations, stated, “This protocol is a valuable technical development that enhances the effectiveness of investigations by incorporating advanced forensic methods. By utilising the expertise available in the UAE, we aim to build a more accurate and efficient investigations framework that helps identify accident causes and prevent their recurrence.”

The protocol emphasises the importance of collaboration between public and private sector entities, contributing to the long-term safety and sustainability of aviation, while reinforcing the UAE's position in the global aviation community.

