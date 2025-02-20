GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in aviation training, skills development, and operational excellence.

This strategic collaboration underscores both parties’ commitment to enhancing human capital and aligning with global best practices in aviation training and workforce excellence, in line with the UAE’s vision to advance the aviation sector driven by innovation and talent development.

Under this MoU, AMMROC will prioritise the International Aviation Consulting & Training – IACT as its preferred training provider, ensuring that its engineering and technical teams receive specialised training tailored to industry needs.

The MoU establishes a framework for developing customised training programmes that address AMMROC’s operational requirements while incorporating global best practices in aviation maintenance and safety.

The agreement was duly signed, by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, and Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, during their participation at IDEX2025.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi commented, "This strategic collaboration between GCAA and AMMROC marks a significant step in advancing aviation training and capability development in the UAE.

By leveraging the expertise of International Aviation Consulting & Training (IACT), the commercial and training arm of GCAA, we are ensuring that AMMROC’s workforce receives world-class training aligned with global best practices and regulatory standards. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing technical proficiency, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in aviation excellence."

Jasem Al Marzooqi highlighted the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "At AMMROC, we recognise that the future of aviation excellence depends on continuous skills development and access to world-class training. This partnership with GCAA strengthens our commitment to building a highly capable workforce, ensuring our engineers and technical teams are equipped to meet evolving industry demands. By investing in cutting-edge training solutions, we are reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in aviation maintenance and aerospace innovation."

The collaboration also focuses on enhancing hands-on training capabilities, where both parties will work together to source and engage with top-tier training providers to ensure access to state-of-the-art facilities and expertise.

Additionally, GCAA and AMMROC will explore new opportunities for innovation in aviation training, leveraging emerging technologies and methodologies to enhance efficiency and elevate industry benchmarks.