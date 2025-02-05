GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced 33 key partners for the ICAO 4th Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS 2025) and the first edition of the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM). The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi, from February 10 to 12.

The event will witness the participation of over 1.500 aviation professionals from 193 member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), aiming to enhance international cooperation and exchange expertise on the future of sustainable aviation, as well as to innovate practical solutions to support environmental transformations in the aviation industry.

The event will also feature several discussion sessions and forums bringing together representatives from governments, aviation industries, regional and international organisations, global companies, financial institutions, energy companies, as well as thought leaders from various disciplines. The focus will be on two main themes: AI-driven solutions and efforts to transform the aviation sector toward sustainability.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said: "The number of partners supporting this event reflects its importance in making significant strides in international efforts toward a more sustainable aviation system. The ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium is a key event on ICAO’s agenda, addressing all initiatives under the organisation’s umbrella to enhance a safer, more secure, and sustainable aviation system. The UAE hosting this massive event is of special significance, particularly with the launch of the first edition of the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace, aimed at uniting global efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in the aviation sector."

Al Suwaidi continued: “There is no doubt that the sector needs to develop innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency of the aviation industry and reduce its environmental impact.”

The list of partners supporting this global event, alongside the Sustainable Aviation Futures MENA, includes: Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, flydubai, United Aviation, AO- Creative Drones Lighting, Falcon Aviation Services, Archer Aviation, Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI), Integrated Transport Center (Abu Dhabi Mobility), Sanad -Mubadala, Airbus, Boeing, Indra, ADNOC, Volar Air Mobility, and Qatar Aeronautical academy.

Additionally, a group of global companies specialising in sustainable aviation technologies includes: Lummus Technology, ZR2 Group, TOPOSE - Energy Transition Solutions, LODD Autonomous Logistics Services, SmartEnergy, Freqpuentis, Johnson Matthey JM, Skies Fifty (an investment company specialising in aviation sustainability and accelerating carbon neutrality for the aviation industry), and King & Spalding.

The list of media partners for this major international aviation event includes: Emirates news Agency (WAM), Aviation Week Network, Times Aerospace, Arabian Aerospace, AeroTime, and Green Mobility Magazine.

The ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium GISS, is one of the most prominent international events organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to enhance the safety, security, and sustainability of civil aviation globally. Previous editions of the symposium have been held in Istanbul, Seoul , and Nata Kana (Dominican Republic). This edition, hosted by the UAE, is the first to be held in the middle East and focuses specifically on two main themes: sustainability and the application of artificial intelligence in the civil aviation sector.

The launch of the first edition of the "Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace GSAM" is a pioneering UAE initiative, aimed at bringing together all stakeholders involved in the production, distribution, financing, storage, and consumption of sustainable aviation fuel. This will create an integrated platform to drive global efforts to develop sustainable solutions that meet the needs of the civil aviation sector. The marketplace is being organised in collaboration with the ‘Sustainable Aviation Future Congress’ of the Sustainable Aviation Futures, MENA.

