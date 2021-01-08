UrduPoint.com
GCAA Announces Re-opening Of Airspace Between UAE And Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

GCAA announces re-opening of airspace between UAE and Qatar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th January 2021 (WAM) - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced reopening of airspace and resuming of air traffic between the UAE and the State of Qatar as of Saturday, January 9th, following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration, which includes an agreement for permanent solidarity.

The GCAA said that it will resume scheduled and unscheduled flights between the two countries, in coordination with the civil aviation authorities and national carriers in the UAE.

