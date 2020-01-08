GCAA Calls On Air Operators To Assess Flightpath Risks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has called on national air operators to evaluate flightpath risks that may affect aviation operations.
In a statement, the GCAA said that it continues to monitor and assess regional developments, and will take all necessary and appropriate measures promptly.