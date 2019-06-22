GCAA calls on air operators to reassess current flight paths

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has called on registered air operators within the UAE to evaluate flight paths affected by recent airspace restrictions in the region.

In a statement, the GCAA said that given current regional developments and as a precautionary measure, UAE-registered air operators need to avoid operating in areas that could jeopardise civil aviation safety and operations.