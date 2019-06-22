UrduPoint.com
GCAA Calls On Air Operators To Reassess Current Flight Paths

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has called on registered air operators within the UAE to evaluate flight paths affected by recent airspace restrictions in the region.

In a statement, the GCAA said that given current regional developments and as a precautionary measure, UAE-registered air operators need to avoid operating in areas that could jeopardise civil aviation safety and operations.

