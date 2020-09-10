GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B737 MAX to service in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has highlighted the Authority's commitment regarding the return of Boeing B737 MAX aircraft to the UAE airspace.

In a statement, Al Suwaidi said that the GCAA is committed to ensure a safe return to service for Boeing B737 MAX in the UAE as it continues working extensively with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, Boeing and UAE operators on resolving issues regarding B737 MAX.

He added that service resumption of the aircraft depends on the speed in which "corrective measures" are applied following the recent test flight that was conducted by Boeing.

Such measures include updating the aircraft's software of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, updating pilot training procedures, and performing operational readiness flights for each aircraft."

"In the same context, a dedicated specialist team has been formed by the GCAA to monitor the current certification activities and implementation of the corrective measures. The specialist team is also working with the European Aviation Safety Agency to benefit from their approach in safely returning the aircraft to service which is expected to happen in last quarter of this year," he added.