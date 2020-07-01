GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s airspace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The UAE announced that it is currently considering the return of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to the UAE’s airspace.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, said that the civil aviation regulator is also closely cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, Boeing and UAE national carriers to manage the return of the aircraft to airspace.

He noted that it is holding discussions with the FAA and Boeing about the aircraft’s licensing requirements, including its flight testing, design and crew training.

He pointed out that the GCAA is coordinating with civil aviation authorities from other countries to exchange information and benefit from their experiments regarding the return of B737 Max to the UAE's airspace, stressing that the UAE’s approval depends on ongoing trials conducted by the FAA and Boeing.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the GCAA’s commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards in the UAE’s airspace, noting that the aircraft will only return after meeting every safety requirement.