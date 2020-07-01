UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCAA Considers Return Of Boeing 737 Max To UAE’s Airspace

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s airspace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The UAE announced that it is currently considering the return of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to the UAE’s airspace.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, said that the civil aviation regulator is also closely cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, Boeing and UAE national carriers to manage the return of the aircraft to airspace.

He noted that it is holding discussions with the FAA and Boeing about the aircraft’s licensing requirements, including its flight testing, design and crew training.

He pointed out that the GCAA is coordinating with civil aviation authorities from other countries to exchange information and benefit from their experiments regarding the return of B737 Max to the UAE's airspace, stressing that the UAE’s approval depends on ongoing trials conducted by the FAA and Boeing.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the GCAA’s commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards in the UAE’s airspace, noting that the aircraft will only return after meeting every safety requirement.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

6 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

53 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

1 hour ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

1 hour ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

32 minutes ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.