UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCAA Denies Barring Entry Of Travellers From Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:15 AM

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has denied social media reports about banning entry of arrivals from Egypt to the country, describing such reports as false and misleading.

The GCAA urged the public to avoid spreading rumours on social media, saying that it is the only official source for any aviation-related information.

Related Topics

Egypt Social Media Abu Dhabi March 2020 From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

2 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.