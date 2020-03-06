GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has denied social media reports about banning entry of arrivals from Egypt to the country, describing such reports as false and misleading.

The GCAA urged the public to avoid spreading rumours on social media, saying that it is the only official source for any aviation-related information.