Open Menu

GCAA Issues First National Regulation For Certifying Air Navigation Service Providers For Drones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service providers for drones

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has introduced the region's first national regulation for the certification of air navigation service providers for unmanned aircraft, known as car Airspace Part Uspace.

This regulation sets a comprehensive framework for organisations seeking to provide air navigation services for drones, ensuring they meet strict operational and safety requirements.

Designed with a holistic approach, the new regulation covers every critical aspect of certifying drone air navigation service provider, including contracting, training, quality assurance, safety, future planning, auditing, and certification. The goal is to seamlessly integrate drone operations into the existing aviation ecosystem, ensuring a cohesive, efficient, and safe airspace through licensed entities that provide specialised air navigation services for drones.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasised the significance of this milestone, adding that, “this regulation is not just about compliance; it is a testament to our commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation in aviation.

"As drone operations are set to double in the near future, this proactive regulatory framework will serve as a model for seamless drone-commercial aviation integration, further cementing the UAE's position as a regional leader in the aviation industry," he added.

Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of Aviation Safety Affairs, emphasised that the regulation is key to safely integrating advanced drone technologies into UAE airspace. By setting clear certification standards, it ensures high safety and professionalism while supporting industry growth and strengthening the UAE's position as a regional leader in innovative aviation practices.

With the rapid evolution of drone technology, airspace demand for unmanned aircraft is increasing unprecedentedly. In the coming years, the number of drone operations across the UAE is expected to double, driven by technological advancements and a growing reliance on autonomous aerial systems.

Related Topics

Drone Technology UAE Car Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

2 minutes ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

3 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

5 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

33 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

33 minutes ago
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

33 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

43 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

1 hour ago
 RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

1 hour ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East