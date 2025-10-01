- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation
GCAA Launches 2nd Cohort Of National Programme For Future Leaders In Civil Aviation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM
MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Programme, has launched the second cohort of the National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation on the sidelines of the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.
The launch was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA; along with senior officials from the UAE delegation participating in the ICAO Assembly.
The programme aims to empower a select group of promising young Emirati talents with leadership potential and commitment by sharpening their professional and leadership skills, preparing them to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the UAE aviation sector.
Al Marri said, “We are pleased to launch the second cohort of the National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation. This programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in young minds and enabling them to play an active role in leading the aviation sector locally and internationally."
The programme, he said, represents a strategic step toward developing a new generation of national talents capable of supporting the realisation of the country’s future vision in this vital sector.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi commented, “The launch of this programme underscores the GCAA’s dedication to developing young national talents, whom we consider a key pillar for sustaining the competitiveness and advancement of the aviation sector.
We believe that preparing the leaders of tomorrow is the true guarantee for continuing the UAE’s successes in civil aviation across all areas.”
Eng. Saeed Al Suwaidi, UAE’s Permanent Representative to ICAO, stated, “We are confident that the participating Emirati talents will enhance the UAE’s presence in international organisations and strengthen its role as a key supporter of global aviation development.”
The programme serves as an integrated strategic platform combining practical and academic training in leadership, protocol, and strategic planning within civil aviation. Participants are given hands-on opportunities to work alongside leadership and engage in national initiatives that contribute to shaping the future of civil aviation both locally and internationally.
This year’s cohort includes 21 promising young Emirati talents representing various aviation sectors in the UAE, including the GCAA, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports, Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, and Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department.
The programme spans 10 months, during which participants acquire practical experience and advanced strategic knowledge to enhance their leadership skills and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading force in the future of aviation.
Recent Stories
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
Mild earthquake jolts Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2025
New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
More Stories From Middle East
-
World’s major cities hit by 25% more hot days than in 1990s1 hour ago
-
At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines1 hour ago
-
GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation2 hours ago
-
China's service trade grows 7.4% in first 8 months2 hours ago
-
Korea's exports jump 12.7% to all-time high in September2 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Serbia8 hours ago
-
Guterres calls for ‘all parties’ to commit to US peace plan9 hours ago
-
AI could boost Austria’s GDP by 8% over next ten years: Study9 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite MD2: Al Ittihad 0-1 Shabab Al Ahli9 hours ago
-
UAE wins seventh consecutive term on ICAO Council10 hours ago
-
'Road to Dubai' Champions Series: Nurmagomedov, Hughes face off again in Dubai on October 310 hours ago
-
World Green Economy Summit 2025 attracts 16 local, regional, international sponsors10 hours ago