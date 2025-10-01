GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in collaboration with the UAE Government Leaders Programme, has launched the second cohort of the National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation on the sidelines of the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

The launch was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA; along with senior officials from the UAE delegation participating in the ICAO Assembly.

The programme aims to empower a select group of promising young Emirati talents with leadership potential and commitment by sharpening their professional and leadership skills, preparing them to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the UAE aviation sector.

Al Marri said, “We are pleased to launch the second cohort of the National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation. This programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in young minds and enabling them to play an active role in leading the aviation sector locally and internationally."

The programme, he said, represents a strategic step toward developing a new generation of national talents capable of supporting the realisation of the country’s future vision in this vital sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi commented, “The launch of this programme underscores the GCAA’s dedication to developing young national talents, whom we consider a key pillar for sustaining the competitiveness and advancement of the aviation sector.

We believe that preparing the leaders of tomorrow is the true guarantee for continuing the UAE’s successes in civil aviation across all areas.”

Eng. Saeed Al Suwaidi, UAE’s Permanent Representative to ICAO, stated, “We are confident that the participating Emirati talents will enhance the UAE’s presence in international organisations and strengthen its role as a key supporter of global aviation development.”

The programme serves as an integrated strategic platform combining practical and academic training in leadership, protocol, and strategic planning within civil aviation. Participants are given hands-on opportunities to work alongside leadership and engage in national initiatives that contribute to shaping the future of civil aviation both locally and internationally.

This year’s cohort includes 21 promising young Emirati talents representing various aviation sectors in the UAE, including the GCAA, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports, Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, and Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department.

The programme spans 10 months, during which participants acquire practical experience and advanced strategic knowledge to enhance their leadership skills and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading force in the future of aviation.

