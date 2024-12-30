GCAA Launches Region's First Digital Platform For Implementing 'CORSIA'
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched the region's first digital platform dedicated to implementing the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
CORSIA, a global scheme adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) under its General Assembly resolution in 2016, was implemented starting in 2019.
This digital platform plays a pivotal role in implementing CORSIA by streamlining the calculation of offset and reduction values for carbon units used by national carriers. CORSIA provides a structured framework to minimise international aviation emissions while accounting for the unique circumstances and capabilities of each country.
It requires national carriers and operators to offset any unavoidable carbon dioxide emissions—those not reducible through technological advancements, operational improvements, or the use of sustainable aviation fuel—using carbon market emission units.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, stated, "The UAE is fully committed to adhering to all global and international requirements to reduce the negative impact of international aviation emissions. Since ICAO's first climate change resolution for the aviation sector in 2010, the UAE has supported ICAO's efforts in this vital area and has continuously collaborated with ICAO member states to achieve all targets aimed at reducing international aviation emissions.
"A prime example is the recent adoption of the 'Dubai Framework for Aviation Fuel' in November 2023, with an ambitious goal of reducing international aviation emissions by 5% by 2030."
He added that CORSIA is the only globally approved system for implementation. All fuel standards and future fuel developments fall under its framework.
The launch of this digital platform marks a significant shift from traditional data submission processes that have been in place for the past four years. Previously, national carriers submitted data manually to GCAA representatives, consuming considerable time and effort. Now automated, the platform ensures data confidentiality and ease of use for UAE carriers. It also significantly reduces review times and minimises human error.
Moreover, the digital platform serves as an important archival system and provides a comprehensive digital record of international emissions data. This will facilitate the development of future applications related to offsetting and reducing carbon emissions in aviation.
