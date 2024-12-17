GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-2026

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched its first-ever Air Navigation Services Safety Strategy for the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre (SZC) setting a new standard in safety management for the period 2024-2026.
This strategic initiative reflects GCAA’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest safety standards and fostering a proactive safety culture within SZC’s operations.
In alignment with both the Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP) and the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP), the strategy establishes a robust and resilient framework for Safety Management System (SMS) implementation, specifically tailored to the needs of SZC. By integrating global and national safety benchmarks, this strategy enhances SZC’s capability to identify safety gaps and deploy comprehensive solutions that strengthen operational safety.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said, "We are proud to launch the Air Navigation Services Safety Strategy, which reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest safety standards and reaffirms the UAE's determination to be a regional leader in this field. This strategy is an innovative model that integrates the global and national safety plans with the objectives of the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre.
"
Ahmed Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Assistant Director-General of the Air Navigation Services Sector, said, “This strategy will enhance operational efficiency and provide added value for airlines and passengers and users of the UAE airspace. We will continue to strive to improve the level and quality of services, with a focus on ensuring the safety and efficiency of the airspace."
Central to this initiative is an emphasis on continuous improvement in safety performance, achieved through specialised training programmes, advanced skill development for SZC personnel, and the incorporation of industry-leading best practices. Furthermore, the strategy focuses on optimising safety data management—refining data collection and analysis methods to enhance decision-making, gain insights into safety trends, and drive targeted improvements in safety outcomes.
Since the beginning of 2024, the UAE has witnessed a 10.3% increase in air traffic movements, underscoring the critical need for reinforced safety measures to meet the rising demand for air navigation services.
