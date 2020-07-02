UrduPoint.com
GCAA Reviews Records For Pakistani Issued Licenses

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:45 PM

GCAA reviews records for Pakistani issued licenses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) In its keenness to implement the highest aviation safety standards in the UAE, the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has requested from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority clarifications pertaining to the authenticity of the Pakistani issued licenses and verifications of the qualifications of their pilots who are holding Pakistani licenses.

The move aims to ensure the safety of the UAE public and the civil aviation are not affected and to maintain the international safety standards required for safe operations in the UAE, said the GCAA in a statement on Thursday.

Furthermore, the GCAA has reviewed all its records for Pakistani issued licenses to ensure no suspicious licenses issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has entered its system.

Note that the GCAA is currently in consultation with the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, and requested for more information in order to take further safety measures if needed.

